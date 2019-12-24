Stocks

MOIL buyback offer opens on Thursday

December 24, 2019

The ₹308-crore buyback offer from MOIL Ltd will open for subscription on Thursday, December 26, and end on January 8.

The PSU major is offering ₹152 a share to buy back about 2.03 crore shares, representing 7.87 per cent of the equity capital, from all the existing shareholders on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route. That means, shareholders whose names had appeared on the company’s book on November 27 (record date) are alone eligible to participate in the buyback.

