Mphasis share price up 2% on partnering with US-based fintech startup

Internet Desk | Updated on September 23, 2020 Published on September 23, 2020

The scrip of IT solutions provider Mphasis has risen over 2 per cent on Wednesday trade based on the companies announced that it had tied up with US-based fintech startup Upswot.

The partnership would focus on creating a joint solution offering to help US-based regional and global banks increase revenue and provide insight-driven services to their SMB and mid-market customers, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

The solution will enable access to over 120 apps typically used by SMB and mid-market customers and combine with KPI-oriented analytics on top, it said.

“The offering is intended to provide a powerful overall digital experience for the bank’s customers as well as the bank’s relationship managers,” the statement added.

The stock is currently trading at ₹1,393, up 2 per cent.

