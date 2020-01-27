Music Broadcast board gives nod for 1:4 bonus issue

The board of Music Broadcast on Monday approved a bonus issue in the ratio 1:4 (one bonus share for every four held in the company) as on the record date (to be decided in due course).

The company reported total sales of ₹73.80 crore for the quarter ended December 2019, against ₹91.48 crore in the same period last year. Its net profit, too, declined at ₹10.18 crore (₹16.38 crore). Shares of Music Broadcast closed 0.36 per cent higher at ₹27.95 on the BSE.