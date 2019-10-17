Stocks

NALCO shares slump 4% on coal shortage

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 17, 2019 Published on October 17, 2019

National Aluminium Company Ltd   -  The Hindu

Shares of NALCO lost over 4 per cent on Thursday after the company said coal shortages have severely impacted its aluminium production.

Shares of the state-owned firm shed 4.08 per cent to trade at ₹39.95 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, the scrip declined by 4.08 per cent to ₹40 apeice.

Nalco on Wednesday said coal shortages have severely impacted its aluminium production. “Short supply of coal has severely impacted Aluminium production of NALCO and also the cost of power, as the power purchased from the grid is costly as compared to the power produced by NALCO at its CPP,” the PSU said in a statement.

