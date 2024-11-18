Shares of National Aluminium company limited (NALCO) gained above 9 per cent on November 18 as the consolidated net profit quintupled to ₹1,062 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2024, compared to ₹ 206 crore of the same period of the previous year.
NALCO’s shares gained 9.39 per cent to ₹ 240.45 on BSE. According to its stock filing, the total income during the quarter from operations stood at ₹4,001 crore, registering 32 percent growth over Q2 of FY 23-24, which was ₹ 3,044 crore.
NALCO also announced an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share, amounting to ₹734.65 crore for FY 2024-25.
Commenting on the results, Shri Sanjay Lohiya, IAS, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NALCO, said, “The Q2 results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, partners, and stakeholders, and the collective ability to adapt and navigate market challenges.”
On Monday, shares of NALCO closed at ₹ 239.90 up 9.14 per cent on BSE.
