Natco Pharma’s Vizag unit begins operations

Natco Pharma Ltd’s finished dosage formulations facility in Visakhapatnam has commenced commercial operations, the company said. The facility is a part of the Special Economic Zone and is intended to cater primarily to the US and other international markets. The facility is a key part of Natco' s capacity expansion plans for its pipeline of products and entry into new geographies, it said. Shareholders of Natco Pharma will closely monitor the developments.