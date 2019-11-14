Stocks

what to watch

Natco Pharma’s Vizag unit begins operations

| Updated on November 14, 2019 Published on November 14, 2019

 

Natco Pharma Ltd’s finished dosage formulations facility in Visakhapatnam has commenced commercial operations, the company said. The facility is a part of the Special Economic Zone and is intended to cater primarily to the US and other international markets. The facility is a key part of Natco' s capacity expansion plans for its pipeline of products and entry into new geographies, it said. Shareholders of Natco Pharma will closely monitor the developments.

Published on November 14, 2019
Natco Pharma Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Company news: Nucleus Software