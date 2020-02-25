Stocks

Navin Fluorine bags $410-million multi-year contract

| Updated on February 25, 2020 Published on February 25, 2020

Navin Fluorine International has informed the exchanges that the company has entered into a $410-million multi-year contract with a global company for manufacture and supply of a high-performance product in the fluorochemicals space. The project will entail an investment of about $51.50 million (₹365.50 crore) in the manufacturing facility and $10 million (₹71 crore) in the captive power plant.

The company will execute this capex and the project through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences Limited, and will be located at Dahej, Gujarat. It will be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt. Shares of Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹1,455.10, up 20 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.

