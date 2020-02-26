Stocks

Navin Fluorine shares soar 12% to hit 52-week high

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 26, 2020 Published on February 26, 2020

Extending gains for the second consecutive session, shares of fluorochemical manufacturer Navin Fluorine on Wednesday rallied 12 per cent on the back of a multi-year contract from a global firm.

On the BSE, shares rose 11.95 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹1,558.25 per unit.

Similarly, on the NSE, the stock surged 12.06 per cent to its 52-week peak of ₹1,629.80.

The stock had closed 19.99 per cent up at ₹1,455.10 on the BSE.

The company on Tuesday said it has signed a multi-year contract worth USD 410 million (about ₹2,900 crore) with a global company for supply of products in the fluorochemicals space.

Navin Fluorine is in the business of manufacturing speciality fluorochemicals. It is a part of Padmanabh Mafatlal Group.

