NBCC India Stocks, NBCC Share Price Updates August 28, 2024: Shares of NBCC (India) Ltd closed about 10% higher on Wednesday. The company had announced that its board will consider a proposal for the issue of bonus shares at its meeting on August 31, 2024.

ALL UPDATES

  • August 28, 2024 15:38

    NBCC share price closing figures: NBCC shares end close to 10% higher

    NBCC (India) shares closed at ₹195 on the NSE and BSE, higher by 9.77%. 

  • August 28, 2024 15:03

    NBCC shares trade 9.58% higher on the NSE at ₹194.65 as at 3 pm.

  • August 28, 2024 14:16

    NBCC share price live: NBCC shares trade 12% higher

    The stock of NBCC traded at ₹198.88 on the NSE, higher by 11.96% as at 2.13 pm.

  • August 28, 2024 13:23

    NBCC stock update: Shares have hit a fresh high on the NSE at ₹209.75

  • August 28, 2024 13:23

    NBCC shares rallied 16.72% on the NSE, trading at ₹207.35 as at 1.21 pm.

  • August 28, 2024 12:27

    NBCC share price update: Shares climb 14%

    NBCC India shares jumped 14.17% to trade at ₹202.81 on the NSE as at 12.25 pm.

  • August 28, 2024 12:25

    NBCC shares have hit the 52-week high on the NSE at ₹204.

  • August 28, 2024 11:06

    NBCC share price update: NBCC shares up 7% 

    NBCC shares trade at ₹189 on the NSE, higher by 6.39% as at 11.04 am.

  • August 28, 2024 10:12

    Shares of (NBCC India) rose 5.89% to trade at ₹188.10 as at 10.10 am.

  • August 28, 2024 10:11

    Stock market live updates today: Sensex, Nifty open flat on Wednesday

    Track bl’s stock market live updates here

  • August 28, 2024 10:09

    NBCC stock in focus: NBCC features among stocks that will see action today

    The board of NBCC (India) will meet on August 31, 2024, to consider a proposal for bonus shares.

    KS Badri Narayanan writes
  • August 28, 2024 10:06

    NBCC share price live updates today: NBCC (India) gains 7%

    NBCC shares gained 7.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹190.16 as at 9.40 am.

Related Topics