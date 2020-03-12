NCLAT disallows removal of 63Moons board

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
The NCLAT has disallowed the government from superseding the board of 63 Moons Technologies that was caught up in the Rs 5,500-crore NSEL payment crisis. But it has upheld the Chennai NCLT’s order of Section 388B against three personnel, Jignesh Shah, Dewag Nerala and Manjay Shah, which pertains to 'fit and proper.'
63 Moons Technologies was formally known as Financial Technologies and was the promoter of now-defunct NSEL. In June 2018, the NCLT had barred Jignesh Shah and nine others from holding directorship in 63 Moons Technologies as well as any other company. The NCLT had also allowed the government to nominate three directors on the board of 63Moons.
S. Rajendran, MD & CEO, 63 moons said, “The order has given a clean chit to the current board of 63 moons of any alleged misconduct or wrongdoing against the interest of its shareholders. Strangely, in the case of Jignesh Shah, Section 388B was applied on the basis of material beyond the original petition filed by MCA in 2015. Shockingly, of the three directors of 63 moons, only Jignesh Shah was on the NSEL board (as non-executive director) and no Section 397 proceedings have been initiated against NSEL nor any Section 388B is upheld against any other directors of NSEL, including other directors of 63 moons, who were also on the NSEL board. This complete contradiction is one of the many unexplained and unsubstantiated inconsistencies in the order. We are examining the operational part of the judgement.”
The proposal to supersede the board was made by the Ministry Of Corporate Affairs (MCA), which was rejected by NCLAT on Thursday. 63 moons has 14 directors, including four former IAS Secretaries, one former Supreme Court judge, and one former High Court judge.
It has turned 13 railway stations ‘energy neutral’
How two start-ups use the Internet of Things to provide smart solutions for water related problems
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
Watch out, ready some buffer cash — not all insurers may now cover Covid-19 expenses
The FAQs released by the Income Tax Department clarifies many questions regarding the scheme
The perpetual bonds issued by the bank stand written down permanently, in full, says RBI
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
