New order win drives JBM Auto to 52-week high

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 18, 2021 Published on January 18, 2021

Receipt of order for 700 low-floor, AC buses from DTC drives price

Shares of JBM Auto hit a new 52-week high after the company announced an order win from the Delhi Transport Corporation.

At 2:28 pm, shares of JBM Auto were trading at ₹338.10 on the BSE, an increase of ₹16.70 or 5.20 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹350.05. The JBM Auto stock opened at ₹346.90, against the previous close of ₹321.40.

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹338, up ₹17.25 or 5.38 per cent. It hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹349.

The company, on Saturday, had announced that it has received orders for “supply of 700 numbers of JBM ‘CityLife’ fully air-conditioned BS-VI CNG Low-Floor Buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (Government of NCT of Delhi).”

The orders will be executed in the coming months, the company said in a press release.

