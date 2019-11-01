Stocks

New orders may lift Ahluwalia Contracts

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has secured three new orders worth ₹521.71 crore. It bagged an order worth ₹208 crore for construction of NICL work at the corporate office building, Rajarhat, Kolkata, and another ₹161 crore for the construction of Parivahan Parisar at Phulwarisarif Patna (Bihar). It also bagged a ₹152.71-crore contract for the construction of Bluegrass Residences at Kalyani Nagar, Pune. The total order inflow during FY- 20 stands at ₹1,449.30 crore, it further said.

