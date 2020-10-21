Stocks

Newgen Software Q2 net zooms; shares surge over 19%

Internet Desk | Updated on October 21, 2020 Published on October 21, 2020

Newgen Software Technologies on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹29.2 crore for Q2FY21 as compared to ₹4.2 crore in Q2FY20 based on healthy cost rationalisation initiatives undertaken by the company.

The revenue from the operation has increased by 17 per cent to ₹155 crore.

Post the announcement of the result, the shares of the company gained as much as 19.5 per cent to ₹269.5.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
