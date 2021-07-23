Nifty Call: Buy on dips with fixed stop-loss at 15,820

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Nifty 50 July Futures (15,864)
The Sensex and Nifty 50 began the session on a positive note and turned volatile. Thereafter, the benchmark indices started to trend upwards. The Sensex and Nifty 50 climbed 0.3 per cent each. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards advances. The India VIX fell 1.6 per cent indicating decrease in volatility. The Nifty mid and smallcap indices are mixed, the former advanced 0.3 per cent and the latter fell 0.3 per cent. The Nifty media and PSU Bank indices declined 0.67 and 0.3 per cent, respectively. The sectoral gainers-- Nifty FMCG and Nifty Bank advanced 0.78 per cent and 0.67 per cent correspondingly.
The Nifty July month contract commenced the session on a positive note, opening with a gap-up at 15,850. After an initial decline to the intraday low at 15,763 the contract reversed higher and surpassed a key resistance at 15,800. The near-term stance stays positive as long as the contract trades above 15,800 levels. Make use of intraday dips to buy the contract with a stop-loss at 15,820 levels. A strong rally above the 15,875 can take the contract higher to 15,900. A further rally above the vital barrier at 15,900 can take the contract northwards to 15,925 and then to 15,950 levels. Key supports below 15,800 are place at 15,870 and 15,850 levels.
Strategy: Buy on dips with a fixed stop-loss at 15,820 levels
Supports: 15,830 and 15,800
Resistances: 15,875 and 15,900
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...