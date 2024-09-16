Indian benchmark indices traded marginally higher on Monday afternoon, with the Nifty and Sensex both showing slight gains. As of 1:02 pm, the Nifty was trading at 25,371.85, up 15.35 points or 0.06 per cent from its previous close. The Sensex stood at 82,962.50, gaining 71.56 points or 0.09 per cent.

Market breadth remained positive, with 858 stocks advancing and 709 declining on the BSE. A total of 1,655 stocks were traded, while 88 remained unchanged. The exchange saw 349 stocks hitting their 52-week highs, compared to 30 touching 52-week lows.

JSW Steel led the gains on the NSE, rising 1.99 per cent, followed by NTPC at 1.82 per cent, Hindalco at 1.63 per cent, Shriram Finance at 1.46 per cent, and M&M at 1.33 per cent. On the flip side, Bajaj Finance was the top loser, dropping 3.11 per cent. Other major decliners included Hindustan Unilever (-2.46 per cent), Bajaj Finserv (-2.15 per cent), SBI Life (-1.46 per cent), and Britannia (-1.33 per cent).

Several stocks hit their 52-week highs on the NSE, with Oswal Greentech leading the pack with a 19.20 per cent surge. BSE followed with a 14.82 per cent gain, while Arihant Capital jumped 13.70 per cent. GM Breweries and LT Foods also joined the list, rising 9.74 per cent and 6.04 per cent respectively.

The BSE witnessed 391 stocks hitting their upper circuit limits, while 220 touched their lower circuits. This indicates a mix of bullish and bearish sentiment across different sectors.

The market’s performance comes amid ongoing global economic uncertainties and domestic factors influencing investor sentiment. Traders and analysts are closely watching key economic indicators and corporate earnings reports for further direction.

As the trading session progresses towards its 3:30 pm close, market participants will be keenly observing any potential shifts in momentum or significant news that could impact stock movements. The final hour of trading often sees increased activity and could potentially alter the day’s trajectory for both individual stocks and the broader indices.

