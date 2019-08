The board of directors of NK Industries will meet on Wednesday to consider financial results for the quarter ended June 2019 and also a proposal to delist the company’s shares from both the exchanges. The company, a manufacturer of castor oil and its derivatives, had reported a loss of ₹19.29 crore on revenues of ₹496.31 crore for financial year 2018-19. However, for the previous quarter (January-March 2019), it had reported a profit of ₹5.43 crore and revenues of ₹114.95 crore.