MDC Stocks, NMDC Shares, NMDC Share Price Updates September 30, 2024: NMDC shares ended 4% higher on Monday. The stock soared along with the Nifty Metal index. However, Sensex and Nifty plummeted by 1200 and 360 pts, respectively.
Stock market live today: Metal stocks shine
- September 30, 2024 15:40
NMDC share price closing figures: NMDC stock ends 4% higher
Shares of NMDC closed 4.03% on the NSE at ₹244.66.
On the BSE, the stock ended 4.02% higher at ₹244.55.
- September 30, 2024 15:06
NMDC share price update: Outlook as at 3 pm
NMDC shares surged 4.36% on the NSE to trade at ₹245.43 as at 3 pm.
- September 30, 2024 14:29
Stock market live: Top gainers of Nifty Metal stocks include NMDC
Top gainers of Nifty Metal stocks:
NMDC (3.92%), Welcorp (3.48%), APL Apollo Tubes (2.78%), JSW Steel (2.54%)
- September 30, 2024 14:10
NMDC shares surged 4.08% on the BSE, trading at ₹244.70 as at 2.08 pm.
- September 30, 2024 13:45
NMDC shares trade at ₹244.31 on the NSE, up 3.88% as at 1.43 pm.
- September 30, 2024 13:16
NMDC shares rose 4.37% to trade at ₹245.45 on the NSE as at 1.15 pm.
- September 30, 2024 12:03
NMDC share price today: NMDC shares climb 5%
Shares of NMDC traded at ₹246.07 on the NSE, higher by 4.63% as at 12 noon.
- September 30, 2024 11:59
Stock market update: Sensex falls 1000 pts
- September 30, 2024 11:04
NMDC share price update
NMDC shares were up 4.04% to ₹244.60 on the BSE.
- September 30, 2024 10:49
NMDC eyes lithium block acquisition in Australia & Africa
India’s largest merchant iron-ore miner, NMDC Ltd is eyeing “strategic acquisition” of lithium blocks in Australia and Africa, and is carrying out “due diligence” of potential assets in these countries, the company’s Chairman-cum-Managing Director (Additional Charge) and Director of Finance, Amitava Mukherjee, told businessline.
“Our lithium quest has gained significant momentum, with encouraging preliminary findings. We’re conducting thorough reviews and due diligence on potential assets in Australia and Africa, positioning ourselves for strategic acquisitions,” he said.
- September 30, 2024 10:37
NMDC shares climbed 4.41% on the NSE, to trade at ₹245.56 as at 10.36 am.
- September 30, 2024 10:11
NMDC stock in focus: NMDC stock features among stocks that will see some action this week
Shares of NMDC show signs of bullish reversal
- September 30, 2024 10:09
NMDC share price in focus
NMDC shares rose 3.75% to trade at ₹244 on the NSE as at 9.58 am.
Published on September 30, 2024
