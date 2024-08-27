The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday sought fresh approval for its initial public offering (IPO) by filing an application for a no-objection certificate with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
NSE has been looking to get listed, but the market regulator was not in favour of allowing the stock exchange to get listed due to various investigations being carried out, including the misuse of its co-location facility which gave preferential access to certain trading members.
