Stocks

Company news: Nucleus Software

| Updated on November 14, 2019 Published on November 14, 2019

Nucleus Software has appointed Prakash Purushottam Pai as its Chief Evangelist Officer. Prakash will take on the responsibility of communicating effectively the unprecedented value of the company's award winning solutions, it said in a notice to the exchanges. He will play a key role in taking the technical, functional and business power of Nucleus product lines to key stakeholders worldwide. Currently, Nucleus Software provides sophisticated lending and transaction banking products to more than 150 of the world's most innovative financial services companies in 50 countries. Shares of Nucleus Software closed 0.48 per cent lower at ₹299.65 on the NSE.

