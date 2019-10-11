Broker's call: Oberoi Realty (Buy)

ICICI Securities

Oberoi Realty (Buy)

CMP: ₹494.35

Target: ₹577

After a lull in launch activity in H1FY20, Oberoi Realty has a number of launches lined up to coincide with the festive season in Q3FY20. Oberoi Realty has recently launched its Maxima tower at its JVLR, Andheri project (180 units priced between ₹3.5-4 crore) in the first week of October 2019 and is on track to launch its Goregaon Phase 3 and Thane projects in Q3FY20.

Although the overall market sentiment for residential property in Mumbai remains weak, launches by established developers with a strong execution track record continue to see buyer interest and remain the exception rather than the rule. We retain our target price of ₹577/share and upgrade our rating to BUY from ADD post 15 per cent correction in the stock price over the last three months.