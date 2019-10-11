Stocks

Broker's call: Oberoi Realty (Buy)

| Updated on October 10, 2019 Published on October 11, 2019

ICICI Securities

Oberoi Realty (Buy)

CMP: ₹494.35

Target: ₹577

After a lull in launch activity in H1FY20, Oberoi Realty has a number of launches lined up to coincide with the festive season in Q3FY20. Oberoi Realty has recently launched its Maxima tower at its JVLR, Andheri project (180 units priced between ₹3.5-4 crore) in the first week of October 2019 and is on track to launch its Goregaon Phase 3 and Thane projects in Q3FY20.

Although the overall market sentiment for residential property in Mumbai remains weak, launches by established developers with a strong execution track record continue to see buyer interest and remain the exception rather than the rule. We retain our target price of ₹577/share and upgrade our rating to BUY from ADD post 15 per cent correction in the stock price over the last three months.

Published on October 11, 2019
Oberoi Realty Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Broker's call: Torrent Pharma (Hold)