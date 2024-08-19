Ola Stock Price, Ola Electric Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates for August 21, 2024: Ola Electric has secured compliance certification under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for its mass-market scooters S1 X 3kWh and S1 X 4kWh. Ola Electric shares closed 6% lower on Tuesday after hitting a fresh high above ₹155 mark. Ola Group recently announced its foray into the electric motorcycle segment with the launch of three models and two more in the pipeline. The company also reported a jump in revenue from operations for the April-June quarter of 2024-25.
Ola Electric secures PLI certification for its latest scooters
Ola Electric received the compliance certification under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for its mass-market scooters S1 X 3kWh and S1 X 4kWh.
“Both the S1 X 3 kWh and S1 X 4 kWh scooters have successfully met the stringent minimum localisation criteria of 50 percent, as mandated by the Ministry of Heavy Industries,” company said in a stock exchange filing.
Ola share price update: Ola Electric Mobility shares trade flat
Shares of Ola Electric Mobility traded at ₹136.75 on the NSE, down by 0.75% as at 9.55 am on Wednesday.
On the BSE, the stock traded at ₹137, down by 0.52%.
- August 20, 2024 15:40
Ola shares closing price updates: Ola Electric Mobility shares end day’s trade 6% lower
Shares of Ola Electric Mobility closed at ₹137.38 on the NSE, lower by 6.15%.
On the BSE, the stock ended at ₹137.33, down by 5.96%.
- August 20, 2024 15:09
Ola Electric shares declined 7.83% to trade at ₹134.92 on the NSE as at 3.08 pm.
- August 20, 2024 14:48
Ola Electric Q1 results in focus
EV maker Ola Electric reported revenue from operations of ₹1,644 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, up 32.3 per cent from ₹1,243 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Consolidated net loss stood at ₹347 crore (₹267 crore). However, on a sequential basis, the net loss narrowed from ₹416 crore reported in the January-March quarter.
Bhavish Aggarwal-led company’s EBITDA loss was at ₹205 crore (₹218 crore).
- August 20, 2024 14:08
Ola share price update: Ola Electric Mobility shares dip 9%
Ola shares tanked 8.94% on the NSE, trading at ₹133.30 as at 2.06 pm.
- August 20, 2024 13:11
Ola Electric reverses gains on valuation concerns: Reuters
Ola Electric Mobility shares shed 6.5% at 137 rupees, set to snap three-session winning streak
Stock still up 80% from listing price
Reuters
- August 20, 2024 13:10
Ola Electric Mobility shares plunged 6.39% on the NSE to trade at ₹137.03 as at 1.08 pm.
- August 20, 2024 12:11
Ola share price in focus: Ola shares slump over 6%
Ola Electric Mobility shares dropped 6.33% on the NSE, trading at ₹137.12 as at 12.08 pm.
On the BSE, the stock declined 6.10% to trade at ₹137.12.
- August 20, 2024 11:09
Ola Electric shares declined 2.40% on the NSE, trading at ₹142.87 as at 11.07 am.
- August 20, 2024 10:36
Ola Electric Mobility shares in focus: Shares trade 2% lower
Ola Electric Mobility shares declined 1.71% on the NSE to trade at ₹143.88 as at 10.33 am.
On the BSE, the shares were down 1.93% to trade at ₹143.21.
- August 20, 2024 10:18
Sensex, Nifty open higher on Tuesday
- August 20, 2024 10:13
Ola shares in focus: Ola Electric Mobility shares dip 3-4%
Ola Electric Mobility shares plunged 3.91% on the NSE, trading at ₹140.66 as at 10.09 am.
On the BSE, the stock dipped 2.57% to trade at ₹142.27 as at 10.11 am.
The stock on Monday closed 10% higher.
- August 20, 2024 10:10
Ola Electric Mobility shares in focus: Saji John, Senior Research analyst, Geojit Financial Services, says the current valuation appears to be quite speculative
“While the long-term potential of Ola Electric, especially given the EV market’s favorable outlook, might be appealing, the current valuation appears to be quite speculative. Investors should be cautious, especially given the company’s ongoing losses and the high volatility in its stock price. For new investors, it may be wise to wait for a more stable entry point or consider the stock as a long-term play with a high risk-reward ratio. Meanwhile, at their annual ‘Sankalp’ event, the company introduced four new motorcycles across various price ranges. While motorcycles dominate the broader two-wheeler market in India, their share in the EV segment is currently just 1%, offering significant growth potential for the company. The launch is expected to positively impact as the company benefits from a first-mover advantage in the electric motorcycle segment. and the potential for increased market penetration, Ola is likely to see enhanced revenue visibility over the long term. This strategic move could further strengthen its position in the EV market, contributing to sustained growth in its share price.”
- August 20, 2024 09:56
Ola Electric Mobility shares hit fresh high today
On the BSE, Ola Electric Mobility stock rallied to hit a fresh high at ₹157.53, and on the NSE, the stock hit a new high at ₹157.40 in early trade on Tuesday.
- August 20, 2024 09:53
Ola Electric Mobility share price in focus: Continues bull run
Ola Electric Mobility stock continues its bull run to hit a fresh high crossing ₹150 mark in early trade on Tuesday.
The stock on Monday closed at ₹146.38 on the NSE and at ₹146.03 on the BSE, higher by 10 per cent.
- August 19, 2024 15:39
Ola Electric Mobility shares closing figures
Shares of Ola Electric closed at its upper circuit on the stock exchange. On the NSE, the stock was up 9.99% to close at ₹146.38.
On the BSE, the stock closed at ₹146.03, higher by 10%.
- August 19, 2024 15:02
Ola Electric Mobility continues to trade at its upper circuit. Trades at ₹146.38 on the NSE, higher by 9.99%, and at ₹146.03 on the BSE, higher by 10%.
- August 19, 2024 14:22
Ola Electric Mobility in focus: SoftBank Picks Stock Winners in India’s Red-Hot IPO Market
Three firms backed by SoftBank have made solid Mumbai debuts in the past week. Shares of e-scooter maker Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., the biggest of the initial public offerings, have surged 75%. Software maker Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd.’s shares also gained about 75% while baby-products retailer Brainbees Solutions Ltd.’s are up more than 40%.
The market is bustling with big debuts. Ola raised about $733 million in what was the nation’s largest IPO in about two years.
Bloomberg report
- August 19, 2024 14:17
Ola shares in focus: Shares trade at the upper circuit
Ola Electric Mobility shares traded at ₹146.38 on the NSE, higher by 9.99% as at 2.15 pm.
- August 19, 2024 13:15
Ola Electric Mobility shares continued to trade at its upper circuit on the NSE at ₹146.38 as at 1.15 pm.
- August 19, 2024 12:58
Ola Electric shares traded at ₹146.03 on the BSE (+10%), also its upper circuit as at 12.56 pm.
- August 19, 2024 12:08
Ola Electric Mobility share price update: Ola shares up 10%
Ola Electric shares again mount to trade at the upper circuit on the NSE (₹146.38), higher by 9.99%.
- August 19, 2024 11:57
Ola Electric Mobility: Dream run continues for Ola
Investors in the IPO must be laughing all the way, as shares of the pure electric vehicle company jumped nearly 75 per cent against the IPO price of ₹76.
According to HSBC Global Research, despite its conservative view on EV penetration in India along with other uncertainties, the global advisory firm believes Ola is still worth investing in.
- August 19, 2024 11:56
Ola Electric Mobility performance in focus
Ola Electric Mobility recently reported revenue from operations of ₹1,644 crore for Q1 — up 32.3 per cent from ₹1,243 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, its consolidated loss widened to ₹347 crore (₹267 crore). But, on a sequential basis, the net loss narrowed from ₹416 crore.
The June quarter has been a “good quarter” in terms of growth and profitability, Aggarwal said in a post-earnings call.
- August 19, 2024 11:47
Ola Electric Mobility in focus: Ola Electric recently launched e-bikes, announces quick commerce foray
Ola Electric recently launched three electric motorcycles and announced the integration of its battery cells in its vehicles.
The electric motorcycle portfolio, ‘The Roadster Series‘ has three motorcycles – Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro. The introductory price of the e-bikes start at ₹74,999.
- August 19, 2024 11:09
Ola Electric Mobility shares were up 9.54% on the NSE, trading at ₹145.77 as at 11 am.
- August 19, 2024 10:12
Stock market update: Sensex, Nifty open higher
- August 19, 2024 10:09
Ola Electric Mobility: Mcap in focus
The company’s total market valuation stood at ₹64,565.73 crore.
- August 19, 2024 10:07
Ola Electric Mobility shares in focus: Shares trade at the upper circuit
Ola Electric Mobility shares hit the upper circuit on the NSE and BSE. Shares traded at ₹146.38 on the NSE, higher by 9.99%.
On the BSE, the stock was up 10% to trade at ₹146.03 as at 10.05 am.
