Omaxe signs agreement for sale of subsidiary

Omaxe entered into an agreement on May 23 with Darshita Landed Property LLP and others for sale of Eden Buildcon Limited (wholly-owned subsidiary) for ₹88.21 crore. Shareholders of Omaxe will closely monitor the development as for the September-December quarter the company had reported a revenue of ₹89.94 crore and net profit of ₹4.09 crore. For FY-17-18, the company had posted a net profit of ₹63.51 crore and revenues of ₹1,267.94 crore.