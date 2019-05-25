Stocks

What to watch

Omaxe signs agreement for sale of subsidiary

| Updated on May 24, 2019 Published on May 25, 2019

 

Omaxe entered into an agreement on May 23 with Darshita Landed Property LLP and others for sale of Eden Buildcon Limited (wholly-owned subsidiary) for ₹88.21 crore. Shareholders of Omaxe will closely monitor the development as for the September-December quarter the company had reported a revenue of ₹89.94 crore and net profit of ₹4.09 crore. For FY-17-18, the company had posted a net profit of ₹63.51 crore and revenues of ₹1,267.94 crore.

Published on May 25, 2019
Omaxe Ltd
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor