Oriental Bank shares jump over 5% after Q2 earnings

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 23, 2019 Published on October 23, 2019

Shares of Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) on Wednesday jumped over 5 per cent after the company reported a 23.5 per cent rise in net profit for the second quarter ended September 2019.

The scrip gained 4.97 per cent to ₹52.75 on the BSE. At the NSE, it rose by 5.26 per cent to ₹52.95.

OBC on Tuesday reported a 23.5 per cent rise in net profit at ₹126 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The state-owned bank had posted a net profit of ₹102 crore in the corresponding July-September period last fiscal.

The bank’s total income rose 15 per cent to ₹5,702 crore in July-September as compared with ₹4,967 crore in the year-ago period.

OBC’s gross non-performing loans or bad loans came down to 12.53 per cent of the gross advances as on September 30, 2019 from 17.24 per cent at the end of September 2018.

