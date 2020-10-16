Overseas funds are attractive as an investment option, but call for caution

Let the village be the forest keeper
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
Mutual funds are putting more faith on the international market nowadays in trying to attract investors.
Recently, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund filed papers with SEBI to launch a new fund that will invest in units of overseas ETFs and Index Funds based on the Nasdaq-100 Index. Asset management companies such as BNP Paribas (Global Innovative Technology Fund) and Invesco (Global Consumer Trends Fund) are also planning to roll out global schemes.
In the last couple of years, funds such as Edelweiss US Technology Equity Fund of Fund , Motilal Oswal S&P 500 index and Axis Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund have made successful debut.
Currently, there are almost 40 schemes based on the overseas theme. No doubt, investing in global funds opens up new investment horizons and allows access to some of the world's best companies such as Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Microsoft, Apple Inc, Walmart, Visa International, Johnson & Johnson, Alphabet and so on.
Though these funds carry currency risks, there are also chances of higher returns from exchange rate moves, with better portfolio quality.
According to MutualfundsIndia.com, Nippon India US Equity Opportunities Fund has generated an annualised return of 15.97 per cent during the last five years while ICICI Prudential US Bluechip Equity Fund produced 14.72 per cent.
Franklin Asian Equity Fund gave out an annualised return of 12.31 per cent in the five-year period and Mirae Asset Greater Consumer Fund 9.90 per cent.
These schemes produced better returns for domestic investors than Sensex or Nifty based funds.
While these may show a rosy picture, not all funds produced good returns. For Instance, HSBC Brazil Fund slumped almost 30 per cent over a one year period and sports just 5.72 per cent annualised return over five-year period. Nippon India Japan Equity Fund has given an annualised return of about 6.4 per cent over a five-year period.
Instead of directly dabbling in overseas market, mutual funds are better as they are professionally managed.
But investors should keep in mind that besides market risk, these funds carry additional layers of risk on account of exchange rates and, economic and political upheavals in their home countries.
Investors who understand these risks can prefer these schemes as a diversifier for their Indian stock portfolios.
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Most of us aspire for a bigger house. But how feasible is it? Here is a case study
I am a regular subscriber of The Hindu BusinessLine . I have query regarding ITR-2 Excel form provided by the ...
₹1169 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1155114011851200 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...