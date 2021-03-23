Stocks

PAG invests ₹2,366 crore in Edelweiss Wealth Management

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 23, 2021

Edelweiss Group (Edelweiss) has completed the strategic investment by PAG in Edelweiss Wealth Management consequent to receipt of all regulatory approvals and closure of all formalities.

“PAG has made an investment of about ₹2,366 crore in EWM, including primary and secondary investment,” it said in a regulatory filing.

PAG Group and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd will be the shareholders in EWM, of which PAG will hold a controlling stake

“The primary capital infusion in the EWM business from PAG will further strengthen the equity base of EWM and ensure availability of growth capital,” it further said.

In August 2020, PAG and Edelweiss had announced the strategic investment for a 51 per cent stake sale in EWM.

Published on March 23, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.