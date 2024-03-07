Persistent Systems has announced the launch of SASVA, an AI platform leveraging large language models (LLMs) and machine learning (ML) to accelerate software releases.

According to the company’s statement, SASVA streamlines the creation of project plans and generates contextual code modifications for seamless review. In initial engagements, it also reduced release times by 25 to 35 per cent while maintaining quality and reducing technical debt.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent, said, “Built using the latest LLM and ML technologies, we will use this platform to reduce manual efforts and ensure consistent quality. It delivers significant productivity gains and minimizes technical debt, providing contextual results tailored to each unique organization, industry, and domain.”

Persistent Systems stock traded at ₹8,374.65 on the NSE, up by 0.11 per cent as of 12:27 pm.