PFC says no plan to launch FPO

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
Power Finance Corporation on Tuesday said it has no plan to launch a follow-on public offer (FPO) in near future.
“It is clarified that PFC is not planning to launch any such FPO in the near future. Also, it is highlighted that as on June 30, 2020, PFC’s capital adequacy ratio is at 17.32 per cent with tier I capital of 13.11 per cent. Thus, we have sufficient cushion available over the regulatory limit of 15 per cent,” PFC said in a statement to the BSE.
“Also, lending by PFC under Discom Liquidity package, will give us the benefit of lower risk weight on account of State government guarantee. This will help in leveraging our capital more efficiently. Given the current capitalisation profile, we believe PFC’s capital levels are adequate to take care of our asset side risks and future growth. Therefore, PFC is not envisaging any requirement for capital augmentation at the moment,” PFC added.
On buy back of infrastructure bonds, it said, “There has been some information circulating in the market regarding launch of buyback/exit option... as of now, PFC has not introduced any new buyback/exit option nor has it appointed any agency to offer such buyback/exit option.”
“Therefore, the buyback/exit option as per the existing terms & conditions of bonds issue will continue. Further, there will be no impact on principal & interest servicing of these bonds. As per our understanding, the secondary market purchase has been initiated by Lotus Securities. Therefore, investors are advised to exercise due caution while dealing with such a type of communication,” the statement added.
Responding to concerns about being able to enhance funds to cover dues of State Electricity Boards till June 2020, PFC said, “In September 2020, the Government has allowed enhanced funding to Power Distribution Companies (Discoms) for clearance of their outstanding dues as on June 30, 2020. The lending for the enhanced portion will be co-funded by PFC & its subsidiary REC equally.
“We expect that in near future additional fund requirement would be around ₹30,000- 35,000 crore. PFC is adequately placed on the liquidity front in this financial year as well, raising almost ₹58,000 crore from the domestic markets at competitive rates, including ₹11,000 crore for the liquidity injection package,” PFC said.
“Also, more than 70 per cent debt obligation requirement has already been met for the financial year. Considering PFC’s high creditworthiness and availability of diversified funding avenues, we believe that PFC would be able to comfortably mobilise these resources from the market,” the lender added.
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Changes in rental housing, office commute can have adverse tax implications
Investor safety is the focal point of SEBI’s new norms, but they make operations more complex
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...