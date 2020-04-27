Pfizer declares ₹320/share dividend

The board of Pfizer on Monday declared a special dividend of ₹320 a share of ₹10 each (3,200 per cent ) for the financial year ended March 31, 2020. The dividend will be paid to the eligible members of the company (whose names appear in the register of members as on the record date May 8) electronically through bank transfer on May 19.

In case the current Covid-19 lockdown scenario gets extended, the physical warrants/ demand drafts, (for shareholders who have not registered their bank mandate with the company), will be printed and dispatched post removal of the said lockdown, it said. Shares of Pfizer jumped over 11 per cent to close at ₹4,891.45 on the BSE.