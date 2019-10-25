Pledged shares: Now, pay higher margin to deal in F&O

Are you an avid futures & options (F&O) trader? Then you may have to pay an extra margin of 35 per cent to deal in shares where promoters pledged their holding by more than 25 per cent of the total equity capital of the company and have a market capitalisation of over ₹1,000 crore.

The other criteria to attract the higher margin included concentration of top 25 clients in trading during the last 30 days is 30 per cent or more and if the price variation between high and low of scrip is greater than 40 per cent in the previous three months.

The higher margin norm will be implemented from November 1.

A recent Kotak Securities report based on June-quarter data found that companies whose promoters pledged more than 95 per cent of their holdings: Reliance Infrastructure, Gayatri Projects and Reliance Capital while companies such as Eveready Industries, Lemon Tree Hotel, Orient Electric, Chambal Fertilisers and Jindal Steel and Power saw the highest increase in pledged promoter holdings.

According to analysts, it will not have much impact on the ground, as most of the volatile stocks have already been eliminated from F&O trading by the exchanges.

"Most of the stock value has either fallen well below Rs 1,000-crore market capitalisation due to a vertical fall or already had been removed by the NSE from F&O trading," said a Chennai-based analyst with a domestic brokerage firm. The market-capitalisation of other F&O stocks has rule well above Rs 1,000 crore market cap," he added.

However, the trader should find out margin on stocks, before dabbling in F&O, he cautioned.

The surveillance measure is without prejudice to the right of SEBI and exchanges to take any other surveillance measures, in any manner, on a case to case basis or holistically depending upon the situation and circumstances as may be warranted, the NSE said in the statement.

The exchange is issuing this circular as a surveillance measure to ensure market safety and safeguard the interest of investors, it further added.