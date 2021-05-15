PNB closes QIP issue at 5 per cent discount to floor price

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
Punjab National Bank (PNB), the country‘s second largest public sector bank, has closed its qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering with about 5 per cent discount to the floor price for the issue.
Equity capital has now been raised at ₹ 33.75 per share as against the floor price of ₹ 35.51 fixed earlier by the bank.
The actual amount that has been raised through this QIP by the bank has however not been disclosed as yet. The fact that the QIP sailed through in the midst of the tough pandemic times is itself a commendable feat, say banking industry observers.
PNB was through this QIP looking to raise about ₹ 1800 crore including an option to retain oversubscription of up to ₹ 600 crore.
This QIP, which was opened on Monday, was the first QIP issue that the bank offered during the current fiscal. It may be recalled that PNB had in December 2020 raised ₹ 3,788 crore through a QIP, which fell short of its then target of ₹ 7000 crore. The amount raised through that QIP included 1,500 crore investment from LIC.
CH.SS Mallikarjuna Rao, MD & CEO, PNB, had in February this year said the bank is looking for an opportune time to raise the balance ₹3,212 crore through QIP. PNB had last year aimed to raise ₹14,000 crore, including ₹7,000 crore in QIP.
For the nine months ended December 31,2020, PNB had reported net profit of ₹ 1,435 crore. In the third quarter ended December 31,2020, the bank had recorded net profit of ₹ 506 crore, down 18.5 per cent over the net profit of ₹ 621 crore recorded in the previous quarter.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...