What to watch: PNB Housing: Results, fund-raising eyed

The board of PNB Housing Finance will meet on Tuesday to consider unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. It will also consider approval for raising of tier-I capital by issue of equity shares and/or any other financial instruments through preferential issue, QIP, rights issue or any other permissible mode, it said. Investors in PNB HF, which raised $100 million from IFC, will focus on its fund-raising plans.