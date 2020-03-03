Stocks

Polycab to pay ₹7/share interim

Polycab India has decided to pay an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share. The decision was taken at the company's special board meeting held on Tuesday. The Board of Directors has fixed Saturday as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the shareholders for the payment of interim dividend.

The company had reported 13 per cent increase in December quarter net profit at ₹216 crore (₹191 crore). Its revenue from operations was up 26 per cent at ₹2,503 crore (₹1,991 crore). Shares of the company was down one per cent at ₹1,051 on Tuesday.

dividend announcement
Polycab India Ltd
