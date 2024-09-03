Premier Energies Share Price Live, Premier Energies IPO listing for September 3, 2024: On September 3, 2024, Shares of Premier Energies were listed at ₹990 and ₹991 on the NSE and BSE, respectively. The IPO solar cell and module manufacturer Premier Energies got subscribed 74.09 times on the last day of subscription. The ₹2,830 crore initial share sale received bids for 3,30,76,25,013 shares against 4,46,40,825 shares on offer, according to an update with the NSE.
Premier Energies listing price update
Shares of Premier Energies were listed on the NSE at ₹990 and, at ₹991 on the BSE.
- September 03, 2024 11:31
Premier Energies share price update: Premier Energies stock tanks 11%
Shares of Premier Energies fell 10.80% on the NSE to trade at ₹883.05 as at 11.28 am.
On the BSE, the stock declined 10.95% to trade at ₹882.50.
- September 03, 2024 11:27
Premier Energies in news: Premier Energies’ shares make stellar market debut; jump over 120%
The company’s market valuation stood at Rs 39,291.75 crore.
- September 03, 2024 11:17
Premier Energies’ shares make remarkable market debut; jump over 120%: PTI
Shares of solar cell and module manufacturer Premier Energies Ltd on Tuesday listed with a sharp premium of over 120 per cent against the issue price of Rs 450.
The stock made its debut at Rs 991, surging 120.22 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It later soared 120.76 per cent to Rs 993.45.
At the NSE, shares of the firm listed at Rs 990, a jump of 120 per cent.
The company’s market valuation stood at Rs 39,291.75 crore.
- September 03, 2024 10:48
Premier Energies share price update: Premier Energies share price outlook on the NSE
Premier Energies shares traded at ₹871.10 on the NSE, lower by 12.01% as at 10.46 am.
Today’s high: ₹994.55
Today’s low: ₹860
- September 03, 2024 10:34
- September 03, 2024 10:24
Premier Energies share price update: Premier Energies IPO listing
Premier Energies shares were listed on the stock exchanges on Tuesday with a 120% premium, against the IPO price of ₹450.
- September 03, 2024 10:20
Premier Energies IPO recorded overwhelming response, subscribed 74.09 times: PTI
The initial public offer of solar cell and module manufacturer Premier Energies got subscribed 74.09 times on the last day of subscription on Thursday.
The ₹2,830 crore initial share sale received bids for 3,30,76,25,013 shares against 4,46,40,825 shares on offer, according to an update with the NSE.
The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) attracted a whopping 216.67 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 49.76 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 7.25 times subscription.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Premier Energies got fully subscribed on the first day of the subscription on Tuesday.
The IPO has a fresh issue of up to ₹1,291.4 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 3,42,00,000 equity shares.
The price range for the offer is fixed at ₹427-450 per share.
Premier Energies Ltd on Monday said it has raised ₹846 crore from anchor investors.
Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of ₹968.6 crore will be allocated for investment in the company’s subsidiary, Premier Energies Global Environment Pvt Ltd, for part-financing the establishment of a 4 GW Solar PV TOPCon Cell and 4 GW Solar PV TOPCon Module manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, Telangana, and the remaining funds will be used towards general corporate purposes.
Premier Energies is an integrated solar cell and solar module manufacturer with 29 years of experience and an annual installed capacity of 2 GW for solar cells and 4.13 GW for solar modules. It has five manufacturing facilities.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, J P Morgan India and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers to the offer.
- September 03, 2024 10:07
IPO Listing- Premier Energies Limited
- Listing Date : Tuesday, September 03, 2024 (Today)
- ISIN : INE0BS701011
- BSE : 544238‘B’ Group
- NSE : PREMIERENE
- NSE Series : EQ
- IPO Price : ₹ 450
- App. Min. Lot : 33 Shares
- September 03, 2024 10:00
Shares of Premier Energies to list on NSE and BSE today
