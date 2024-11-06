The shares of Premier Energies Limited were trading at ₹1,202.40 up by ₹34.25 or 2.93 per cent on the NSE today at 10.15 am.

Premier Energies Limited announced that its subsidiaries have received orders worth ₹560 crore from two large domestic Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Premier Energies International Private Ltd. and Premier Energies Photovoltaic Private Ltd. will supply solar modules worth ₹513 crore and solar cells worth ₹47 crore. The delivery of these orders is scheduled to begin in December 2024 and will continue until May 2025.

The orders were secured from domestic customers and are structured as one-time contracts. The company confirmed that these transactions do not involve any related parties and that promoter groups have no interest in the entities awarding the contracts.