Prestige Estate to raise about ₹434 crore through preferential share allotment

| Updated on December 20, 2019 Published on December 21, 2019

Prestige Estate Projects plans to raise about ₹434 crore through a preferential allotment. The board on Friday approved allotment of 1.34 crore shares on a preferential basis at a price not less than floor price of ₹323.22 a share. to Gamnat Pte Ltd. The preferential allotment is subject to approval of the members of the company, which has convened an EGm on January 16, 2020. Shares of Prestige Estate closed at ₹347.74, down 0.07 per cent, on the BSE.

