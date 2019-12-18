Prince Pipes garners Rs 150 crore from 8 anchor investors

Prince Pipes Ltd has mopped up Rs 150 crore from eight anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering. The IPO, which opens for subscription today (December 18, 2019), ends on Friday.

The Rs 500-crore IPO consists of a fresh issue for Rs 250 crore and an offer-for-sale worth Rs 250 crore by the promoters. The offer is at a price band of Rs 177-178 a share.

According to a regulatory filing, PPL has finalised the allocation of 84,26,965 shares at Rs 178 a piece to eight anchor investors. Based on the price, the total proceeds are to the tune of Rs 150 crore.

SBI Oman, Aditya Birla MF, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, Mirae Asset MF, HDFC MF, Tata MF and New Mark Capital participated in the anchor investor bidding, it said.

SBI Oman, through its Oman India Joint Investment Fund, garnered Rs 50 crore.