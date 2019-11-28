Stocks

Production expansion may boost BASF India

| Updated on November 27, 2019 Published on November 28, 2019

Shares of BASF India may remain in focus, as it plans to double the capacity for polymer dispersions with a new production line by 2021 at Dahej, Gujarat. BASF had started production of polymer dispersions in October 2014 and currently operates one production line at the plant.

The proposed investment will expand the production capacity of construction, coatings, paper and adhesives. BASF is hopeful that it will also serve the growing demand in South Asia.

Published on November 28, 2019
BASF India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BSE to sell 4% stake in CDSL via offer-for-sale