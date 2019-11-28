Production expansion may boost BASF India

Shares of BASF India may remain in focus, as it plans to double the capacity for polymer dispersions with a new production line by 2021 at Dahej, Gujarat. BASF had started production of polymer dispersions in October 2014 and currently operates one production line at the plant.

The proposed investment will expand the production capacity of construction, coatings, paper and adhesives. BASF is hopeful that it will also serve the growing demand in South Asia.