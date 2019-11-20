Stocks

Promoter holding in Reliance Capital comes down by 1.87 per cent to 39.65 per cent

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 20, 2019 Published on November 20, 2019

Anil Ambani. File photo   -  BusinessLine

The shareholding of the promoter group in Reliance Capital has come down by 1.87 per cent to 39.65 per cent following invocation of pledge of shares and reversal of invocation of shares in the September 30 to November 15 period.

The promoter group comprises Anil D Ambani, Tina A Ambani, Jai Anmol A Ambani, Jai Anshul A Ambani, Kokila D Ambani, Reliance Inceptum Pvt Ltd, Reliance Innoventures Pvt Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Consulting & Engineers Pvt Ltd and Reliance Infrastructure Management Pvt Ltd.

Before the disposal of shares, the promoter group had 41.52 per cent shareholding in the company, Reliance Inceptum Pvt Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Reliance Capital Ltd
