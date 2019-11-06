Stocks

Provogue shares to be suspended

Updated on November 06, 2019

 

Shares of Provogue (India) will be suspended from trading with effect from November 15 after closing hour of trading on November 14), the NSE said in a statement. Pursuant to order of the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai bench, for commencement of liquidation process for Provogue (India) Ltd, the NSE has decided to suspend the trading in the scrip, it added.

As lenders of the company did not agree on the offers, the NCLT ordered liquidation of the company. The total claims of financial creditors to the company amounted to ₹260 crore.

Provogue (India) Ltd
