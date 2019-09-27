Stocks

Company news: Quess Corp

The board of Quess Corp on Friday approved acquisition of remaining 49 per cent stake in Trimax Smart Infraprojects Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Quess. The company in December 2017 had entered into a joint venture with Trimax IT Infrastructure and Services, thereby acquiring 51 per cent equity share capital, for implementing smart city projects in Ahmedabad. Quess Corp through a sub-contracting arrangement with Trimax Smart Infraprojects provides hardware, software, maintenance and technical support to Trimax IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd. The stock of Quess Corp closed 1.85 per cent higher at ₹464.15 on the NSE.

