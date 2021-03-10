Stocks

Quick Heal buyback at ₹245/share

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 10, 2021

The board of Quick Heal Technologies on Wednesday approved a proposal to buyback shares of the company at ₹245 a share. The company will buyback 63.26 lakh shares, which is 9.85 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company, for ₹155 crore. The buyback will be on a proportionate basis under the tender offer route. The buyback is subject to approval of the members by means of a special resolution through a postal ballot. Shares of Quick Heal jumped 11.47 per cent at ₹204.10 on the BSE.

Published on March 10, 2021
Quick Heal Technologies Ltd
