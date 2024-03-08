Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has received multiple orders from Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd and from Madhya Pradesh PoorvKshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd, Jabalpur.

RVNL has received an order for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 11 KV Line associated works such as 11 KV Line Bifurcation, 11 KV line Interconnection, 11 KV Line conductor Augmentation, LT AB cabling augmentation and conversion of LT Bare conductor to AB cabling in Jabalpur city. The time period for the contract is 24 months and is valued over ₹251 crore.

From Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd, RVNL is in receipt of two letters of award for the development of distribution infrastructure at the South zone, and North zone of Himachal Pradesh under the revamped reforms-based and results-linked, distribution sector scheme.

The total cost of the projects is valued approximately at ₹888 crore and ₹410 crore, respectively.

RVNL stock closed at ₹237.60 on Thursday, up 0.02 per cent on the NSE.