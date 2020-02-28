Stocks

Rain Industries board to meet for results

| Updated on February 27, 2020 Published on February 28, 2020

 

The board of Rain Industries will meet on Friday to consider annual results for FY19. The company follows the calendar year as accounting year. While for FY18, it had posted a profit of ₹60.47 crore, for Q1 and Q2 of FY19, it reported profits of ₹0.19 crore and ₹2.77 crore respectively, and for Q3 a loss of ₹0.87 crore. During Q4 of FY18, the integrated producer of carbon, cement and advanced material products had reported a profit of ₹35.60 crore on revenues of ₹43.17 crore.

Published on February 28, 2020
Rain Industries Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Arrow Greentech rights issue opens today