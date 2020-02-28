Rain Industries board to meet for results

The board of Rain Industries will meet on Friday to consider annual results for FY19. The company follows the calendar year as accounting year. While for FY18, it had posted a profit of ₹60.47 crore, for Q1 and Q2 of FY19, it reported profits of ₹0.19 crore and ₹2.77 crore respectively, and for Q3 a loss of ₹0.87 crore. During Q4 of FY18, the integrated producer of carbon, cement and advanced material products had reported a profit of ₹35.60 crore on revenues of ₹43.17 crore.