The Ramco Cements on Friday said its board had declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share for the current fiscal year.

"The board of directors at their meeting... have declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share of ₹1 each for 2020-2021," The Ramco Cements said in a regulatory filing.

The company said the record date for payment of the interim dividend is March 23, 2021.

Shares of The Ramco Cements were trading 0.34 per cent higher at ₹1,021.90 apiece on BSE.