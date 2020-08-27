Ramco Systems locks in at upper circuit on bagging multi-million dollar Malaysian deal

Shares of the Ramco Systems on Thursday surged based on the report that it had bagged multi-million dollar deal in Malaysia.

The stock locked in an upper circuit of 5 per cent at ₹257.75.

According to the Chennai-based software company, it had signed up a multi-million-dollar agreement with a leading utility and infrastructure group with diversified businesses in Malaysia for delivering group-wide digital transformation across its ports and logistics operations.

With this win, Ramco’s enterprise platform will support in managing more than 50 per cent of all port operations in Malaysia.