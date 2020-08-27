Stocks

Ramco Systems locks in at upper circuit on bagging multi-million dollar Malaysian deal

Internet Desk | Updated on August 27, 2020 Published on August 27, 2020

Shares of the Ramco Systems on Thursday surged based on the report that it had bagged multi-million dollar deal in Malaysia.

The stock locked in an upper circuit of 5 per cent at ₹257.75.

According to the Chennai-based software company, it had signed up a multi-million-dollar agreement with a leading utility and infrastructure group with diversified businesses in Malaysia for delivering group-wide digital transformation across its ports and logistics operations.

More
Ramco Sytems bags multi-million dollar deal in Malaysia
 

With this win, Ramco’s enterprise platform will support in managing more than 50 per cent of all port operations in Malaysia.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 27, 2020
Ramco Systems Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.