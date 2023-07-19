RDB Rasayans Ltd, in accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, has announced its proposed expansion project for a Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) at Jaleswar, Balasore, Odisha.

The Odisha government has approved the land allocation, and the news of the project’s approval has had a positive impact on RDB Rasayans’ share prices, resulting in a surge in the company’s stock value.

While a formal confirmation letter is yet to be received, the company’s share price went up by 8.91 per cent to ₹114.25 at 03:01 pm on Wednesday on BSE.