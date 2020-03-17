What to watch: Receipt of dues may lift Sadbhav Engineering

Sadbhav Engineering on Monday said it has received ₹457.7 crore in the second tranche of payment in connection with the sale of seven road projects to Indinfravit. The company till now has received ₹1,291 crore and units of Indinfravit Trust worth ₹724.3 crore. Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, subsidiary of Sadbhav Engineering, in July 2019 had inked a pact with Indinfravit to sell 100 per cent stake in nine operational projects for an enterprise value of ₹660 crore.