Relaxo Footwears: To turn ex-bonus

Shares of Relaxo Footwears will turn ex-bonus on Wednesday. The footwear major had recommended one bonus share for each share held in the company (1:1), as on record date.

The company has fixed June 27 as the RD to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the bonus shares. That means, investors wishing to receive the bonus shares should buy the shares of Relaxo Footwears by Tuesday. The company had earlier issued 1:1 bonus in 2015 and 2000.