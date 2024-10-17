Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd said today it has received a purchase order worth approximately ₹84 lakh (excluding taxes) from a multinational technology conglomerate.

The shares of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd were trading at ₹138.25, down by ₹2.25 or 1.60 per cent on the BSE today at 2.44 pm.

The contract, to be executed within 30 days, is for the supply of specialised cables, including 7C*4 sq. mm PVC FRLS Unarmoured cables, 47*1.5 sq. mm PVC FRLS Unarmoured cables, and Std Cable 7G1.5 PUR Screen Outdoor variants. The identity of the client was not revealed due to competitive sensitivities.

The order is domestic in nature and does not fall under related party transactions. The company also confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the entity that has been awarded the contract.