RIL shares up 8% post Jio-Facebook deal

Rajesh Kurup Mumbai | Updated on April 22, 2020 Published on April 22, 2020

Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) share prices rose 8 per cent on Wednesday, following the announcement of its deal with tech giant Facebook.

According to the deal, Facebook will invest ₹43,574 crore in Jio platforms, which is the largest FDI minority investment in India.

RIL shares were trading up 7.73 per cent at ₹1,331.55 on the BSE, which was up 1.47 per cent at 12:13 pm.

